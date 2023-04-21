Jerry Buford Nail, 80, of Owensboro, passed away at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by his family Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born in Witchita Falls, Texas Feb. 5, 1943, to the late Eustis Buford Nail and LaNetta Mae Smulcer Nail Bolen. Jerry was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro and a former member of Christ United Methodist Church of Franklin, Tennessee. He retired in 2010 after many years in the oil and real estate industries. He loved volunteering his time to organizations such as the Prison Ministry, which he and the late Harry Boyko founded, the Help Office, and many more. He was an avid fan of all sports. Most of all, he adored his eight grandchildren and his little dog, J.J.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bernadine Nail and his sister, Kim Bolen Todd.
He is survived by the love of his life of 33 years, Susan Pagan Nail; children, Robert Nail (Luisa) of Texas, Erin “Missy” Grigsby (Travis) of Colorado, Stacy Jernigan (Justin) of Tennessee, and Dustin Brumley (Ashley) of Kentucky; grandsons, Joshua Grigsby and Boone Grigsby, both of California and Sean Nail of Texas; granddaughters, Claudia and Hanah Brumley, both of Kentucky, Ashlyn Owens of Tennessee, and Harper and Sadie Jernigan, both of Tennessee; a brother, Burke Nail (Lucia) of Texas; and sisters, Beth Smith (Melvin) of Kentucky and Cezanne Hendricks (Barbara Roush) of California.
The funeral service will be held noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Another memorial service will be held noon Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the church.
Per Jerry’s request, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Prison Ministry of Christ United Methodist Church, 508 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069 or the Help Office of Owensboro, 1316 W. 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
