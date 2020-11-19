Jerry C. Baird, 82, of Utica, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Glover and Florence Baird. Jerry was a graduate of Daviess County High School and University of Kentucky. He was a former district manager with Allis Chalmers Farm Equipment. In 1969, he, with his partners, started the Championship Tractor Pull at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville. Jerry was also a former partner in TNT Motorsports Truck and Tractor Pulling between 1979-1990.
In the early 1980s, he developed a measurement system using laser beams and a computer program to determine distances pulled. He stood behind the laser at all the pulls until he retired. In 2010, he was inducted into the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame along with the other “Owensboro Boys.”
Jerry was a farmer, a dreamer, an inventor, a man of faith, a jokester, a problem solver and a character builder. He was a man devoted to his family and friends. Everyone who knew him has a story to tell. Jerry was also a member and former moderator of Glenville Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Baird; son David A. (Leigh Ellen) Baird of Cape Coral, Florida; daughters Jane (Ronnie) Crumbaker of Island and Joyce (Scott) Ashby of Owensboro; stepdaughter Cyndi (Tony) Cook of Philpot; nine grandchildren; Lauren (Mike) Fitzmaurice, Kristen (Scott) Lewis, Andy Crumbaker, Ron (Martha) Crumbaker, Wesley (Katharine) Baird, Philip (Justine) Baird, Dustyn Kirby, Kaylie (Patrick) Jarvis and Allysha Cook; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James R. (Marsha) Baird and William G. Baird, both of Glenville.
Services will be private but will be livestreamed at 12:30 p.m. Friday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Glenville Baptist Church.
The number of those attending visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Sheila Iglehart, 3451 Highway 140 W., Utica, KY 42376.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented