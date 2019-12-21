RADCLIFF -- Mr. Jerry C. Renfrow, 70, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully at Hardin Memorial Hospital with his sons and daughters-in-law at his side on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Jerry was born May 12, 1949, to the now-deceased Herbert and Beulah (Bates) Renfrow.
Jerry graduated from Ohio County High School in 1967 and attended Western Kentucky University. He had a long career in logistics, working for the railroad, J.B. Hunt and Ryder. He was baptized into Christ at Smalls Grove Church in Grayson County.
Jerry leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love. He enjoyed being around family and cutting a joke to get a laugh. He routinely nicknamed the people he loved the most. Above all, he would give of his means to his loved ones, even if it meant leaving very little for himself. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren, sharing pictures and stories with friends and strangers alike. His kindness, patience, humor and generosity will be missed.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Renfrow (Wallace) and Mae Lavene Renfrow; and three brothers, Wendall Renfrow, Glendall Renfrow and Elmer Renfrow.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Jeremy Dale (Erika) Renfrow and Travis Shaun (Liz) Renfrow; six grandchildren, Savannah Lynne Ross, Shelby Marie Ross, Trevor Main Renfrow, Aiden Christopher Renfrow, Isabel Elisabet Renfrow and Sofia Alexandra Renfrow; three brothers, James W. Renfrow, W.L. Renfrow and L.G. Renfrow; and two sisters, Laverne Embry and Pauline Probus.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Larry Embry officiating. Burial will follow in Leach Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or by visiting their website at heart.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
