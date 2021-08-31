IRVINE — Jerry Cartwright, 72, of Irvine, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Marcum Wallace Hospital. He was born December 4, 1948 in Beaver Dam, to the late Ernest Cartwright and Mamie Blackburn Moss. Jerry was full of energy and loved life.
Aside from his parents he was preceded by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Della Blackburn; aunt, Ida Bell Boling; and uncle, James Blackburn, Sr.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his aunt, Mary Frances Blackburn Brown of Lackawnna, New York, and a host of cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. David Coleman officiating. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneral
Commented