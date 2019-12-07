Jerry Cole, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 4, 1953, in Daviess County to the late Louis and Edna Cole. Jerry retired from Glenmore Distillery and was a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, nature shows, sitting on his porch and talking with his neighbors, but most of all, he loved his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Cole; and sister Jeanie Payne.
Survivors include his son, Shawn (Kara) Cole; daughter Sarah (JJ) Cisneros; six grandchildren, Elijah, AnnMarie, Danielle, Elliana, Nathanael Cisneros and Everly Jo Cole; and a baby girl on the way, Joy.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented