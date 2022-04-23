OHIO COUNTY — James “Jerry” Critchelow, 65, of Ohio County passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
He was a devout member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, retired after 30 years of service with the KY State Police, and was an Ohio Co. Deputy working as the Resource Officer for Ohio Co. Schools.
Jerry was a man of faith, a devoted husband, and a provider. He has been described as many things an avid hunter, athlete, witty, knife-tosser, animal lover, prankster, protector, spray-foamer, teacher, taxidermist, leader, fixer-upper, scuba diver, gardener, powered parachuter, brutally considerate, hibachi chef, hero, friend, explorer, marksman, listener, consoler, singer, and storyteller.
He never met a stranger, never said no to someone in need, and was a breath of fresh air. He loved his family, his law enforcement families, his students, and all the staff at Ohio Co. High School. He was born to serve and make people feel loved.
As Jerry would say, “I occur.”
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Critchelow; father, Hobert Critchelow; mother-in-law, Frances Lucas; father-in-law, Lee Lucas; and son, Brad Critchelow.
Survivors include his wife, Gail (Lucas) Critchelow; daughter, Amanda (Matt) Fitzgerald; daughter, Callie Critchelow; daughter-in-law, Melanie Critchelow; granddaughters, Macy Critchelow, Jazlynn Howard, and Ruthie Fitzgerald; mother, Doris Jean Critchelow; siblings, Terry (Doug) Moorman, Kevin (Javonda) Critchelow, Annette (David) Lucas, Theresa (Tommy) Weatherholt, Sandy (Lamar) Carter, Brenda (Jeff) Bradshaw, Raymond (Missy) Critchelow, Tony Critchelow, and Patrick (Kari) Critchelow; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Ohio County High School with Father Julio Barrera officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ohio County High School, 1400 S. Main Street, Hartford, KY.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made by donating to SHOP WITH A COP FOR Ohio County. Information for donations will be at the visitation or by contacting KY State Police, c/o Shop With a Cop, 8298 Keach Rd., Henderson, KY 42420, or In Memory of Jerry Critchelow at kspfoundation.org/donate.
Commented