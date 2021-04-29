CENTERTOWN — Jerry D. Moore Jr., 48, passed away at Ohio County Hospital on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born June 15, 1972, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford.
Jerry D. Moore Jr. was a man of God and the Light of the Lord shone through him to touch everyone he met with grace, acceptance and love. A dedicated and beloved husband, father, son and brother, Jerry Jr. nurtured his family with his strength and his joy for living. Known for his kindness, generosity and light-hearted sense of humor, he embraced others with sincerity and genuine care. Jerry Jr. recently celebrated 23 years of marriage to his beautiful wife, Susan Francis Moore, with their precious children, Aryonna, Jerry III and Irulan. They loved gardening, evening drives, watching deer and other wildlife and spending time together as a family, which was his priority.
Jerry Jr. was an invaluable and beloved member of the faith community. He was a dedicated and energetic pastor at Lone Star General Baptist Church for 4 1/2 years and provided spiritual guidance for so many who benefited from his counsel. Prior to becoming a pastor, he served as a deacon at Broadway General Baptist Church for 17 years. He was an active and contributing member of the Gideons International for 17 years and the Long Creek Association of General Baptists for 17 years. Along with Susan and his children, he directed Camp Martin in Graham for over 12 years.
Jerry Jr. graduated from Ohio County High School in 1990. After completing his bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University, and later earning his CMA, Jerry Jr. worked as the accounting manager at Perdue Farms for over 25 years and dedicated his occupational life to the success of that industry. He was dedicated to his coworkers who meant the world to him.
Jerry Jr. was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Nathan Moore and Willis Watson; a grandmother, Lelia Jane Moore; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Francis Moore; three children, Aryonna, Jerry III and Irulan; mother Brenda Moore and father Jerry D. Moore Sr.; two sisters, Christa (Ron Johnson) Moore and Natalie (Mark) Moore Marshall; grandmother Christine W. Watson; niece Courtney Francis; nephews Devon (Samantha) Cravens, Dylan Johnson, Dax Raymond and Mavrick Moore Marshall; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. There are no words to express how much he will be missed.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at New Assembly Church in Hartford. Officiants are Bro. Tim Smith and Bro. Joey Todd. Burial will be at Render Cemetery in McHenry. Friends and family may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the service time Friday.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
