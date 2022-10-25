EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Jerry D. Wells, 83, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 13, 1939, in Owensboro to the late Roy and Alice (Frakes) Wells.
Jerry was a graduate of the University of Evansville where he finished second in his mechanical engineering class. He was very proud that he put himself through college while working at the Shell gas station on Lincoln Avenue. Jerry had a strong work ethic that carried on after college when he went to work for Industrial Contractors, Inc. He had 48 years of service with ICI that ended in 2012 with the sale of the company. He was a humble man but a very proud man and used to tell his children and grandchildren that he was “pretty smart” and in a meeting or negotiation he “never felt out-gunned.” In addition to his career with ICI, Jerry was an owner or partner in many other business ventures including Greenbriar Realty Corp., Burch & Lamb, Inc., Ridley Buick, Pontiac, GMC, Exchange Enterprise, Inc., Harper House Restaurant Group, Headley Bluff, Inc., and Three Amigos, LLC. to name a few.
Jerry was a past member of the Evansville County Club, Oak Meadow Country Club, and the Evansville Kennel Club. He was always up for a good time and enjoyed spending time in Trigg County. He logged thousands of miles on his truck driving down the Pennyrile Parkway to “check on things” and see his buddies. He loved his boats and his times on Lake Barkley. Jerry loved to mow grass, particularly on his prized possession John Deere tractor on his farm “at the lake.” Every year he looked forward to his spring break vacation to Hideaway Sands Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida with his family and Canadian friends. Jerry loved to laugh and tell stories and he always saw the good in everyone. His family and friends will miss him very much.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jo K. Wells; daughters, Marcella Jones, Patty Ipock, and Jennifer Godsey (Jim); grandchildren, Tyler Weston, Jeremy Meece (Karri), Matthew Godsey, and Emma Godsey; brother, John Wells (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022, officiated by Rev. Ted Tempel. Entombment will be held at Alexander Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Alexander East Chapel, 2115 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, Indiana.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Commented