HARTFORD — Jerry Dale Scoggins, 76, of Hartford, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his family by his side at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Monday, June 4, 1945, in Paducah to the late Joseph A. and Juanita Hughes Scoggins. Jerry attended Alpha Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jerry also served as chief of police of Beaver Dam from 1968-70; deputy sheriff from 1971-75; Hartford City Council for 11 years; and Wesley Phelps Honor Guard. He also worked as a finance and sales manager for Tichenor’s Chevrolet from 1975-89 and for Norman Boggess in Madisonville from 1989-99. Jerry retired from GuardsMark after 10 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Judy Chapman, Joyce Swartz and June Carol Tumilowicz.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory with his loving wife of 43 years, Frances Scoggins; four children, Deborah (James) Andresen of Hartford, Traci (Joseph) Gregory of Beaver Dam, Jeremy (Courtney) Scoggins of Henderson and Korinn Scoggins of Hartford; five grandchildren, Leah (Chris) Bennett; Brittany (Corey) Felty, Jaron Scoggins, Logan Carter and Tyler Carter; four great-grandchildren, James Timothy, Sophia, Coraline, Holder and Baby Girl Bennett on the way; two brothers, Joseph (Linda) Scoggins of Rutledge, Tennessee and Jerel (Anita) Scoggins of Deatsville, Alabama, and one sister, Jeanie (Michael) Lewis of Columbus, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home with Bro. David Coleman and the Rev. Earnest Whitely officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford with full military honors by Wesley Phelps Honor Guard. Friends may visit with Jerry’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Wesley Phelps Honor Guard, P.O. Box 134, Hartford, KY 42347, Hartford Fire Department, c/o City Hall, 116 East Washington St., Hartford, KY 42347 or the church of your choice.
The family also asks that any food anyone wishes to bring them be brought to AMVETS Post #117, 1720 Country Club Lane, Hartford, KY 42347 and join them for a meal following burial.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Jerry Dale Scoggins by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
