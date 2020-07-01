Jerry Dean Basham, 83, of Owensboro, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lois J. Basham; daughters, Teri Decker and Cindy Hall; a son, Danny Basham.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Family and friends can pay their respects to Jerry at a memorial, arranged by his family, in their home at 910 Hill Avenue Owensboro, KY 42301, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mr. Basham may be left at www.glenncares.com
