ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Jerry Deland Harrison, 73, of Rockport, Indiana died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was a United States Army veteran and an equipment operator.
Survivors: brother, Billy Harrison and his caretaker, Phillip Hoosier.
Burial will take place at a later date, with military honors.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
