LEWISPORT — Jerry E. Wilson, 68, a longtime resident of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord at home surrounded by his loved ones Oct. 28, 2019. He was born July 8, 1951, to the late Norbie and Florence Bolen Wilson. Jerry was a boilermaker and worked at Commonwealth Aluminum. He was married to Sandy Estes Wilson for 37 years and raised three children. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and just sitting on his front porch.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Wilson; sons Jerry (Amy) Wilson Jr. and Jason Wilson; daughter Lisa (Mickey) Spradlin; a beloved nephew, Nathan Guinn; grandchildren Trevor, Seth, Sadie, Sara, Luke and Cooper; brothers Gerry (Shirlene) Wilson, Larry (Shelia) Wilson, Kenny (Pam) Wilson and Ronnie (Janine) Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Burial will be held at a later date. Jerry’s family will be greeting friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Share your memories of Jerry with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented