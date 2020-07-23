CLARKSON — Jerry Earl Delacey, 78, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on Aug. 1, 1941, in Owensboro, the son of the late Allen and Alma Elliott DeLacey. He worked at Owensboro Municipal Utilities. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He played bass guitar in The Rogues Band.
He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Wilson (Carlton), and Toni Warren (Tim); and three grandchildren, Nathan Delacey (Tina), Zakerey Wilson, and Emily Calabrese.
Visitation will be at Noon on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, followed by memorial services at 2 p.m. at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Adam Miller will be officiating.
