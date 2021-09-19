Jerry F. Keohane Jr., of Tonawanda, New York, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Buffalo to the late Jeremiah and Mary Cullinane Keohane. Jerry was a Korean War and WWII Veteran of U.S. Army Air Corps, Air Force and Marine Corps, member of Town of Tonawanda Irish Club, Letter Carriers Assoc., Holy Name Society, VFW Crosby Post 2472, WWII Eighth Air Force Assoc., Ancient Order of Hibernians, American Legion Bronunshidle Post 205, Florida Elks Club, Aero Club and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer and mega-blood donor of American Red Cross (75 gallons).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny McDonnell Keohane and siblings, John, Donald, Kevin, William, Marie (Clark) and Helen (Carlo) Keohane. He is survived by daughters, Lora Keohane Wimsatt and Kelly Steitler of Owensboro; and sons, Michael Keohane of Durham North Caroline and Patrick Keohane of Nashville. Other survivors include a sister-in-law, Sylvia Keohane; cousin, MaryEllen Glynn; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass was Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Kenmore New York with military honors and burial at Elmlawn Cemetery in Tonawanda. Arrangements were handled by D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home.
