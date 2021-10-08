Jerry Glen Gibson, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 19, 1954, in Owensboro to Shirley Gibson and Agnes Bullington Boone. He was ranked as one of the best excavator operators in Kentucky. Jerry enjoyed playing poker and fishing. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and for always having a story to tell.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Gibson.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lisa Case Gibson; his children, Misty (Kirk) Martin, Jerry (Kelly) Gibson, Michael (Sarah) Gibson and Alex Gibson; his mother and stepfather, Agnes and Jay Boone; his grandchildren, Cadie, Lexie, Trey, Kenzie, Haley, Ethan, Lindsey, Corey, Caleb, Cadence, Camryn, Chloe, Dathan, Noah, Jameson and Alexis; his great-grandchildren, Nyah, Jaxon, Wyatt and Waylon; his brothers, Terry Gibson and Wayne Gibson; his sister, Stacy Gibson; a special niece, Holly Kiper; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Gibson family c/o Lisa Gibson, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jerry Gibson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
