SACRAMENTO — Jerry Glenn Cabbage, 64, of Sacramento, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Jerry was born March 2, 1957, to Carl and Wanda Faye Woodburn Cabbage. Graduating from Bremen High School in 1975, he excelled in FFA, and his passion for farming grew. Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked for Mr. Peabody, operating a dragline until he was laid off in the early ‘90s. Partnering with his dad and brother, Carl Cabbage & Sons came into fruition. Hidden Valley Farms then was created and prospered to include three generations of Cabbage men tiling the ground. He was very proud to reap and sow alongside his dad and son.
Jerry not only worked the ground but also lobbied for laws and regulations to help Kentucky farmers. Becoming Muhlenberg County Kentucky Farm Bureau President for 12 years allowed him to voice fellow farmers’ concerns to state officials. Many invaluable friends were made during these years and serving on the Soybean Association Board.
An avid bird, deer and waterfowl hunter, Jerry loved spending time outdoors with friends and family. Many snipe hunting expeditions occurred to initiate new family members. Catching up with friends over a cup of coffee was a favorite pastime.
Farming may have been his passion, but his true love was family. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and high school sweetheart, Peggy Newson Cabbage, of 45 years watching Westerns. He was extremely proud of his three children’s accomplishments. They could not hold a candle to his four granddaughters who were “Granddady’s Girls.”
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Faye Woodburn Cabbage; grandparents Les and Ruth Cabbage and Frank and Helen Woodburn of Sacramento; and infant grandson Samuel Darr.
Left to cherish precious memories are his wife, Peggy Newson Cabbage of Sacramento; daughters Cindy (Todd) Darr of Moorman and Kellie Cabbage of Sacramento; son Patrick (Becca) Cabbage of Sacramento; granddaughters Lillian Darr, Hazel Darr, Ryleigh Cabbage and Ramsey Cabbage; father Carl (Gwen) Cabbage; sister Sharon (Kevin) Miller; brother James Russell (Melonie) Cabbage of Sacramento; mother-in-law Dorothy Newson of Bremen; sister and brother-in-law’s, Gerry (Chris) Newson of Louisville, Billy (Sherry) Skimehorn of Bremen; and Billy (Pam) Millay of Sacramento; and many numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Ray Daughtery officiating. Burial will follow in Worthington Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
