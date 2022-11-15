HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA — Jerry Greer, 64, of Huntsville, Alabama went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home in Huntsville. Jerry Lynn Greer was born October 8, 1958, in Owensboro to Alfred D. and Jeanette Woodward Greer and was married to the former Elizabeth Elaine Grider August 18, 1979. Jerry was a 1976 graduate of McLean County High School, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, and later received his master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of South Alabama. He was a manager for Adtran in Huntsville, Alabama.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Alfred D. Greer; two brothers, Terry Greer and Steve Greer; and a sister, Susie Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Greer; a daughter, Alana Greer (Taiji Tsukidate) of Tokyo, Japan; a grandson, Kaito Tsukidate of Tokyo; his mother, Jeanette Greer of Eddyville; and two sisters, Wanda Bush (Chuck)
and Connie Ling both
of Eddyville.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Entombment will be in Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Friends may visit with Jerry’s family from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home in Calhoun.
The Jerry Greer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (samaritanspurse.org) or IFOPA, P.O. Box 800084, Kansas City, MO 64180 (ifopa.org).
