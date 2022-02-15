CENTRAL CITY — Jerry Hicks Young, 76, of Central City, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.
Jerry was born on August 4, 1945, to Emmitt and Hilda Bud Young in Muhlenberg County. After graduating high school from Muhlenberg Central in 1963, Jerry attended Western Kentucky University. While attending college, he chose to join the United States Navy and served his country from 1967 until 1971. He then returned to WKU and graduated in 1973 with a degree in education. After graduating college, he began his career in the Muhlenberg County School System where he was a teacher, coach, and principal. He then became the assistant superintendent for the McLean County School System until his retirement in 2002.
After his retirement, he, his wife Mary, and son, Kelly, opened Young’s Packaging Mail and Parcel in 2004 and ran that business until it was sold in 2021.
Jerry was an avid sport and WKU fan. He was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. His favorite thing to do was attend the ballgames and activities of his grandchildren, whom he described as special and perfect.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phillip Young.
Jerry is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Mary; daughter, Jenny (Scott) Bunch; son, Kelly Young; and four grandchildren, Kennedy Bunch, Kamden Bunch, Jackson Young, and Jillian Young.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Jim Brown officiating. Burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. on Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and after 9 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund or Hicks and Hilda Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
