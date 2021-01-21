Jerry Keith Lambert, 62, of Owensboro, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 27, 1958, in Hammond, Indiana, to Mary Trivette and Jurloew Lambert. As a teenager, Keith moved to Kentucky to live with his grandparents, Lucille and Beverly Gregory, where he gained his love of farming and strong work ethic. His quality tobacco was well known throughout the tobacco industry. In addition to being a farmer, Keith was one of the owners and managed the Farmers and Daviess County Tobacco Warehouses, and in later years was affiliated with the Center Brick and Planters Tobacco Warehouses. He was the farmer’s friend, always the first to help a young farmer while continuing to serve all producers in marketing their crop.
Keith was also the owner of the Stanley Hardware Store. Breakfast for friends was a specialty. Business lunches at O’Charley’s were a common occurrence with Keith sitting on his personal stool. He had a heart of gold. Keith is now reunited with the Tobacco Dogs in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Lambert, in 2003; and a granddaughter, Shiloh Elizabeth Harris.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Trivette; daughter Ashley Lucille Lambert; sons Michael Harris and Nicholas William Harris; stepson Zachary Allen McCarty; father Jurloew Lambert; sister Joy Lambert Phillips (Frank); brothers Bruce Lambert, Phil Lambert (Pat), Gregory Trivette and Paul Lambert; and seven grandchildren, Jacalyn Williams, Presleigh Williams, Kaeson Williams, Kamirrah Morrow, Kaius Williams, Emmilyn Anne Harris and Monroe Louise Harris; as well as other family and close friends too numerous to list. He will be missed by many.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club of Owensboro, 3415 Buckland Square, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
