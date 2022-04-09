ELBA — Jerry L. Anderson 60, Elba, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday April 7, 2022 at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Jerry Louis Anderson was born Dec. 14, 1961 to the late Hugh Samuel, Sr. & Mary Ellen Moore Anderson and was married to Kelly Yvonne Ralph Aug. 24, 2015. Jerry was a Baptist and was a supervisor at Owensboro Grain Company. He enjoyed Oakland Raider Football, deer hunting, and riding horses.
Survivors include his wife of seven years, Kelly; six children, Gail Ille of Livermore, Jerry Anderson, Jr. of Owensboro, Michelle Knight of Calhoun, Brandon Adkins of Madisonville, Toshua Anderson of Sacramento, Keisha Anderson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Patty Tomes of Panther; three brothers, Hugh S. Anderson, Jr. of Calhoun, Buddy “Jessie” Anderson of Philpot, Rocky Anderson of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Sorgho Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Jerry’s family 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Jerry’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
