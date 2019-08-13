POPLAR GROVE -- Jerry L. Baggett, 80, of the Poplar Grove Community in McLean County went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Jerry Lee Baggett was born Dec. 5, 1938, in McLean County to the late Basil Leonard and Wilda Madeline Bozarth Baggett and was married to the former Jannett Winstead Dec. 28, 1959. Jerry was a graduate of Murray State College, taught at Hancock County High School for four years, retired from Ironworkers Local 103, and was a member of Cypress Primitive Baptist Church. Jerry was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, motorcycle riding, boating, fishing and traveling. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn Allen Baggett and Aubrey Leonard Baggett.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jannett Baggett; two sons, Terry Neal Baggett (Mirasol) of Livermore and Leland Trent Baggett (Georgia) of Poplar Grove; a daughter, Cheryl Beth Stewart (Keith) of Poplar Grove; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Frances Smith of Dundee and Sharon Whitaker of Sacramento.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Elders Steve Whitaker and Robert Chandler officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jerry's family from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Jerry L. Baggett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; C/O Choyce Barnett; 735 Shacklett St.; Sacramento, KY 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
