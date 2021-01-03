ROCKPORT — Jerry Lake Singleton, 81, of Rockport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 11, 1939, to the late Dellie Cleveland and Addie Mae Singleton. He was the youngest of 11 siblings. Jerry married Virginia Claire Lamb on Aug. 8, 1958. He retired from Peabody Coal Co., Sinclair Surface Mine. Jerry was a member of Rockport Baptist Church and was a member of the McHenry/Rockport Masonic Lodge #800 F&AM. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, UK basketball, refereeing basketball games and taking care of his home and his family.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Oral, Junior and Adral; and four sisters, Wilda, Doretta, Silvia and Margaret.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 62 years, Virginia Claire “Meme” Singleton of Rockport; two children, Tommy Singleton of Rockport and Susan (Kenny) Newcom of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Ashley Singleton and Aubrey (Jayla) Newcom; three great-grandsons, ZachAriah, ZebAdiah and Zepplin; two brothers, Bobby Singleton and Donny Singleton; and one sister, Carrie Devine.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Betty Shaver officiating. A private burial will follow in Reid Cemetery in Rockport. Friends may visit with the family of Mr. Singleton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jerry Lake Singleton by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented