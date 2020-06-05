ROCKPORT — Jerry Lee Britt Sr., 82, of Rockport, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
Jerry had served in the U.S. Army and was an active member of Rockport American Legion Post 254. He was a lifelong mechanic and had retired from Green River Electric after 35 years of service.
Survivors include children Jerry Lee Britt Jr., Terry Britt and Nicole Snyder; and siblings Edith Corda, Linda Amrine, Diana Pack, Carol Counceller, Nancy Bradford and Mike Britt.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with Blake Bunner officiating. Rockport American Legion Post 254 will conduct military honors.
Visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www2.heart.org) or Honor Flight of Southern Indiana (honorflightsi.org).
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.boultinghousefuneral
Commented