MCHENRY — Jerry Lee Crowe, 77, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. He was born Nov. 5, 1945, the son of the late Shelby and Ruthie Ferguson Crowe. Jerry was a member of McHenry Baptist Church, retired from truck driving, was a Kentucky Colonel, and loved barbecuing for others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Crowe and siblings, Betty Daugherty, Lagrada Baize, Beulah Bray, Shirley Clouse, Maggie Crowe, Ray Crowe, J.L. Crowe, and Kirby Crowe.
Survivors include his son, Rodney (Becky) Crowe; daughters, Claudia (Donnie) Plummer and Ronda (Rob) Leach; grandchildren, Sara Plummer, Heather Plummer, Andy Crowe, Shelbey Williams, Tyler Leach, and Michael Crowe; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Brent Howard and Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery with the Ohio County Honor Guard performing the last rites.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
