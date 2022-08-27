POWDERLY — Jerry Lee Eaves, 76, of Powderly, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mr. Eaves was born December 7, 1945, in Louisville. He was a computer repairman for E-Max Computers and a member of Elkton Road Church of Christ.
Jerry’s two greatest loves were God then family. Music always played a huge part in his life, from the bands he played in during his youth, the band shows of his children and grandchildren that he loved attending and recording, to the many instruments that he played throughout his years. He was also a proud supporter of University of Kentucky basketball.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Elsie Mae Coombs; mother, Barbara Eaves; and father, John Thomas Eaves.
He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Donna Brewer Eaves; brother, John Thomas (Cher) Eaves, Jr.; children, Scott Eaves, Leslie Tinsley, Aaron (Amy) Cobb, and Jessica (John) Shelton; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. John Galyen officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented