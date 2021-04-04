Jerry Lee Kennedy, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Dec. 21, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Jesse Lee Kennedy and Celestine Coomes Kennedy, Jerry graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School Class of 1959 and retired as a salesman from Jones Wholesale after 32 years. Jerry loved working out in his yard, mowing, trimming and landscaping. He also enjoyed camping with his family at Millers Lake and trips to the Smokies and was a member of the Kentucky Hillbillies. Jerry had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes, which he continued even to the very end with the nurses at the hospital. As a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Jerry was always ready to help and serve his church.
In addition to his parents, Jerry also was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Kennedy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Vickie Schooler Kennedy; two daughters, Sheri Boling and husband Mike of Hartford and Sonya Evans and husband Tony of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Brandon Boling (Amy), Jordon Boling (Courtney), Miranda Cravens (Josh), Kindra Young (John), Corey Evans and Saralynn Boling; eight great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Howard (Wilson); along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for Jerry’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented