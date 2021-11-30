HORSE BRANCH — Jerry Lee Renfrow, 62, of Horse Branch, passed away Sunday November 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 15, 1959 in Hartford, to the late Jesse B. Renfrow and Ruby Ann Baize.
Jerry served in the National Guard and was a retired bus driver. Jerry was known as a handyman and loved helping others. Jerry was also a member of the Horse Branch Christian Church.
Aside from his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Jody Ann Keele.
Left to cherish his memory are one son, Trevor (Britney) Keele; one daughter, Britney (Mike) Sanders; brothers, Harold (Peggy) Renfrow, James (Mary) Renfrow, Bobby (Amy) Renfrow
and Garland Renfrow; sisters, Betty (Orville) Jones, Esther Geary, Thelma Renfrow and
nine grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Joey Minor officiating. Friends may visit with the family Friday, December 3rd from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bevil Bros. Funeral home and 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Ezell Cemetery near Horse Branch.
