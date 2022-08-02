CENTRAL CITY — Jerry Lee Rowe, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Monday, August 1, 2022, at Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born January 11, 1943, in Central City to the late Roy Lee and Audrey (Bowen) Rowe.
Jerry was a member of Richardson Chapel General Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as an ordained deacon of the Long Creek Association for over 40 years. He also served the people of Muhlenberg County for over 37 years at the Central City Post Office and was a proud member of the American Postal Workers Union. After retirement, Jerry worked part-time at Auto Zone and was a volunteer at Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was also an avid craftsman and woodworker.
“Mush” was a 1961 graduate of Central City High School and cherished social gatherings and reunions with his classmates. He was a fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Lee University women’s basketball, and any team/activity with which his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were associated. He loved his church, his family, his friends, and, above all, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda (Rowe) Jamison; his beloved dog, Buddy; and his wife of 29 years and lifelong friend, Mary Virginia (Yarbrough) Rowe.
Jerry is survived by his three sons, Marty (Pam) Rowe of Cleveland, Tennessee, Dean (Tina) Rowe of Central City, and Chris (Amy) Rowe of Greenville; his sister, Tammy (Greg) Latham of Central City; his grandchildren, Brittany (Chris) Gates, Chelsy (Titus) Laster, Autumn (Kyler) Jolly, Ethan Rowe, Mason Rowe, Austin Rowe, and Jasmine Rowe; his great-grandchildren, Bryson and Brooklyn Gates, Rilen and Caden Laster, and Grayson Jolly; and his many dear nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their appreciation to Jerry’s many caregivers from the Courtyard, Sparks Nursing Center, and Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation, and Dr. Eric Bandy and Dr. Kristy Chappell for their compassionate care in recent years.
The funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Justin Latham and Rev. Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gideons International to spread the word of God throughout the world. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
