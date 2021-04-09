LIVERMORE — Jerry Louis Jones, 56, of Livermore, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He worked in production at Tyson Food Co.
Survivors include his daughter, Lacy Jones; son Charles Jones; stepson Joseph Lanier; sister Mary Davis; and brothers Danny McDonald and Randall Jones.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
