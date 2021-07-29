Jerry Lynn Moseley, 63, of Utica, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home. Jerry was born in Owensboro to Charles E. Moseley and the late Barbara Rhoades Moseley. Jerry was the owner of JLM Farms and 231 Buffet & Bar-B-Q. Jerry lived on the family farm, where he loved farming and fishing. He also enjoyed serving his community through his business. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Rhoades Moseley.
Survivors include his father, Charles E. Moseley; two sisters, Connie (Rick) Combs and Peggy (Denton) Leach; his companion of over 20 years, Londa Mitchell; and nieces and nephews, Scott (Melanie) Leach, Stephanie (Nathan) Howard, Melissa (Dwaine) Willoughby, Jennifer (Robbie) Childers, Richard Brian Combs and Erika (Tony) Marinelli.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Chris Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
