Jerry Newcomb, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 29, 1939, to the late Hayward and Martine McMahan Newcomb. Although he was born in Ohio County, Jerry spent almost all of his life living in Philpot. He loved God, his family, being a member of South Hampton Baptist Church, and his black Angus beef cows.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brett Dwayne Newcomb; a grandson, Matthew Kane Newcomb; and a brother, Charles Newcomb.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda Wiggins Newcomb; a son, Scott (Kim) Newcomb; grandchildren, Elizabeth “Beth” Newcomb and Zachary Newcomb; daughter-in-law, Tammy Christian Newcomb; a niece, Denice Hill; and other nieces and nephews, who all lit up his life.
A graveside service for Jerry will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at South Hampton Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Clay Lambert officiating.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
