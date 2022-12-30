FALLS OF ROUGH — Jerry Ray Penrod, 84, of Falls of Rough, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at The Heartford House. He was a Navy veteran, a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, and a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Geneva Penrod; brother, Donald Penrod; and sisters, Mildred Johnson, Lillian Johnson, and Wilma Adcock.
He is survived by his wife, Janis Penrod of Falls of Rough; son, Jerry (Delica) Penrod Jr. of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; daughter, Sheila (Kevin) Whitworth of Hardinsburg; grandchildren, Kristen (Parker) Edwards of Louisville, Katlyn (Matthew) VanMeter of Bowling Green, and Hayden Penrod and Hadley Penrod, both of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Charlie Edwards of Louisville and Nora VanMeter of Bowling Green; and a sister, Judy Penrod of Calhoun.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, with burial in Macedonia Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Macedonia Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
