Jerry Ray Shelton, affectionately known as “Shorty”, 83, passed away peacefully at home with his daughters by his side Thursday, May 18, 2023. He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Byron and Christene King Shelton. Shorty led a remarkable life serving The Lord, and he left a lasting impact on others. Shorty found fulfillment in his nursing home ministry, providing comfort, compassion, and companionship to those in need.
Along with dedicated service to Whirlpool, he achieved a remarkable feat, driving a semi-truck for over a million accident-free miles which showcased his skill and unwavering commitment to safety. Collaborating with his crafty wife, Faye, he brought their home to life through their shared creativity and love for DIY projects. His unmatched love for chocolate, particularly Hershey’s chocolate bars, brought laughter and joy to those around him as he often referred to himself as a “Chocoholic.”
Jerry Ray Shelton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faye Shelton (Wahl), as well as his sisters, Elwanda Shelton and Gwen Quick.
He is survived by his loving children, Lori Poole (Bryan) and Kim Mayfield (Kevin), who were a source of immense pride and joy to him. Shorty also leaves behind two nieces, Darlene Milligan and Gloria Westerfield. His legacy extends to three cherished grandchildren, Courtney Poole, Zach Mayfield (Bailey), and Kendra Poole. Additionally, he adored his three great-grandchildren, Madison Mayfield, Jaxon Mayfield, and Finley Mayfield, as well as his dear friend and neighbor, Tina, who provided him with care, support, and companionship.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In remembrance of Shorty, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Shorty’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for The Lord will continue to inspire and resonate with all who were fortunate enough to have known him.
