RICHLAND, Ind. -- Jerry Richard Wroe, 69, of Richland, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville, Indiana.
He was owner and operator of Wroe Livestock Services.
Survivors include his wife, Lana Wroe; and son Matthew Wroe.
Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After noon Wednesday.
Memorial contribution: Bread of Life Ministry, 13200 Spurgeon Road, Lynnville IN 47619 or YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter, 118 Vine St., Evansville, IN 47708.
