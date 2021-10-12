GRAHAM — Jerry Roger Bryant, 69, of Graham, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 10:55 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a truck driver and mechanic for Cobb Recycling, and a member of Greenbrier General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ann Stanley Bryant; sons, Roger (Christy) Bryant and Mikey Bryant; sisters, Carolyn Bryant, Erma (Barry) Vincent, and Melinda (Paul) Newman; and brother, Jackie (Karen) Bryant.
Service: 12 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Greenbrier Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
