REYNOLDS STATION — Jerry Ross Lee, 69, of Reynolds Station, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home. He was born April 2, 1954, in Caneyville to the late Justice B. and Mary Ellen Campbell Lee. Jerry worked for many years for Bendland Farms and Hagerman Plumbing and Heating. He really enjoyed being on his CB radio where his handle name was “Hotrod” and also on his Ham radio where his call sign was “KE4DAI.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Emmett Lee and a granddaughter, Cordell Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anita Tomes Lee; daughters, Mary (Jonathan) Clark and Wanda (Christopher) Ferguson; four grandchildren, Ellie Clark, Callie Ferguson, Owen Ferguson, and Laney Ferguson; and siblings, Joann Bernard, Larry (Vera) Lee, Betty Lee, Louis Lee, and Wanda (Mike) Frazier.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for their excellent care to Enhabit Home Health, Dr. Wolfe, Dr. Z, Dr. Hayden, and Scott Bradley.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
