Jerry Ross Lee, 69, of Reynolds Station, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home. He was born April 2, 1954 in Caneyville to the late Justice B. and Mary Ellen Campbell Lee. Jerry worked for many years for Bendland Farms and Hagerman Plumbing and Heating. He really enjoyed being on his CB radio where his handle name was “Hotrod” and also on his Ham radio where his call sign was “KE4DAI.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Emmett Lee, and a granddaughter, Cordell Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anita Tomes Lee; daughters, Mary (Jonathan) Clark and Wanda (Christopher) Ferguson; four grandchildren, Ellie Clark, Callie Ferguson, Owen Ferguson and Laney Ferguson; and siblings, Joann Bernard, Larry (Vera) Lee, Betty Lee, Louis Lee and Wanda (Mike) Frazier.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for their excellent care to Enhabit Home Health, Dr. Wolfe, Dr. Z, Dr. Hayden and Scott Bradley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from noon until time of service on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
