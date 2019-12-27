ELBA -- Jerry Sandefur, 77, of Elba, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jerry Martin Sandefur was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Daviess County to the late William Rudy and Dorothy Pinkston Sandefur and was married to the former Judith Fae Riggs on Dec. 31, 1994. Jerry was a farmer and a member of the former Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed tractor pulling, playing cards, bird hunting and working with his dogs.
Survivors include his wife of almost 25 years, Judy Sandefur; two sons, Barry Sandefur (Tina) of Beech Grove and Kevin Sandefur (Cheryl) of Frankfort; a stepson, Greg Robertson of New York City; a stepdaughter, Kristie Pedley (Ronnie) of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Tyler Sandefur (Katie), Heather Stratton (J.T.), Henry Sandefur and Alex Sandefur; two great-grandsons, Logan Sandefur and Caleb Sandefur; and a sister, Rachael Barnes of Eddyville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams, Atley Herstberger and Bob Shouse officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jerry's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Jerry Sandefur family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Rager, 10685 Possum Trot Rd., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
