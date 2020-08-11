CALHOUN — Jerry “Shorty” Wilson, 73, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville Hospital. He was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Daviess County, to the late Chalen and Geneva Mattingly Wilson. Jerry was a mechanic for many years, he worked for the City of Owensboro, several other shops, and even owned his own place at one time. He loved the outdoors and nature with a passion, from fishing, watching deer and birds in the evening, riding four wheelers, and hunting. Jerry enjoyed boating on the Ohio River, going camping, where he was a member of the McLean County fish and game, and was also an avid CB operator. Most of all Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.
Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Monica Greenwell Wilson; a daughter, Josie (Daniel) Rhineberger; a son, Chalen Wilson; and two grandchildren, Monica Jane and Dani Lynn Rhineberger.
Funeral services are private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
