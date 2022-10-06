MCHENRY — Jerry W. Moore, 70, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at OHRH in Owensboro. He was a mechanic at Peabody Coal Company Camp 11 Mine.
Survivors: wife, Sherry Moore; mother, Lydia Moore; sons, Joe Moore (Susan) and Kevin Moore (Leah); step-son, Cody Everley; step-daughter, Heather Marlow; brother, Terry Moore (Ruth); and sister, Sharon Little (Barry).
Service: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
