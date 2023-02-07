Jerry W. Shown, 80, of Owensboro, a devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Hartford to the late Kenneth Shown and Hula Rhea MacIntosh. Jerry was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. He previously worked for Ideal Milk, Alcoa, and retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. After retirement, he owned and operated Shown’s Plant & Landscaping for 21 years. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding mopeds, walking in the woods, and riding the golf cart. He was an avid UK basketball fan and enjoyed gardening and greenhouses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdad, Thurston MacIntosh; his son, Jeffrey Todd Shown; and stepson, Jack Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sandra Shown; children, Lisa Ann Croft and Kris Denise Boyle (Doug); stepson, Stephen Wilson (Diana); half-sisters, Tammy Byrd and Ginger Golden; 13 grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Eric, Ryan, Shane, Jeffrey, Kyle, Jennifer, Erica, Avery, Derrick, Jonathan, and Zack; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY or Hospice of Western Kentucky, Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
