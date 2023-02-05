Jerry W. Shown, 80, of Owensboro, a devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on Dec. 1, 1942, in Hartford to the late Kenneth Shown & Hula Rhea MacIntosh.
Jerry was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. He previously worked for Ideal Milk, Alcoa and retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. After retirement he owned & operated Shown’s Plant & Landscaping for 21 years. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding mopeds, walking in the woods, riding the golf cart, was an avid UK basketball fan, gardening and green houses.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepdad, Thurston MacIntosh; his son, Jeffrey Todd Shown; and stepson, Jack Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sandra Shown; children, Lisa Ann Croft and Kris Denise Boyle (Doug); stepson, Stephen Wilson (Diana); half sisters, Tammy Byrd and Ginger Golden; 13 grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Eric, Ryan, Shane, Jeffrey, Kyle, Jennifer, Erica, Avery, Derrick, Jonathan and Zack; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY or Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
