COOPER, Texas — Jerry Wallace Hagan, “Festus”, of Cooper, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 19,2021, at age 84.
Jerry was born October 2, 1937, to Lucian and Mary Rose Thompson Hagan in Whitesville, KY. He married Janet Holdren Hagan in June of 1981. All have preceded him in death.
At the young age of 17, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force to serve his country. After his time in the service, he joined the Owensboro Police Department. He moved to Texas in 1969 and became a Texas State Trooper in 1970. Many may remember “Mr. Hagan” as the first to write them a ticket or as the one who gave them a “pass” with the strong admonition of, “Don’t ever let me catch you again.” After 25 years as a trooper, Jerry went on to serve Delta County as Justice of the Peace and the first Cooper ISD School Resource Officer. He served many years as a firefighter and as chief of the Cooper Volunteer Fire Department. In his retirement years, he took joy in helping at the Hope House in Cooper. He was an active member of New Hope Church.
Survivors include his brother, Mike Hagan; sisters, Sharlene Hatfield and Sue (John) Mudd; his children, Denny (Kathleen) Hagan, of Sherman, Dyan Hale, of Stanton, Dwayne (Lauren) Hagan, of Sherman, Darren (Cheryl) Hagan, of Bonham, Dale (Julie) Elmore, of Cooper, Kim Elmore, of Cooper, Stacy Elmore, of Bedford; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a family of Cooper Bulldogs.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday November 23, 2021, at New Hope Church. Pastor Dean Eudy will officiate and interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Delta Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons Jerry Hagan, Patrick Hagan, Jacob Hagan, Jared Hale, Jason Hale, Jordan Hale, Bryce Hagan, Lucas Hagan, and Dillon Stegall.
“The steps of a man are established by the Lord, and He delights in his way.” Psalm 37:23
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hope House or to New Hope Church, both in Cooper.
Online condolences
may be made at www.delta
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
Commented