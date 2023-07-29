Jerry Walton Arrendell Sr., 75, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Wellington Parc. He was born Oct. 15, 1947, in Muhlenberg County to the late Albert D. Arrendell and Myrtle Ellison Arrendell. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Hughes-Kirk High School in Beechmont. He entered the U.S. Army in June of 1967 and was sent to Vietnam in June of 1968 as part of the 25th infantry division where he was critically wounded in Oct. of 1968 at the age of 21. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and was officially honorably retired from the Army as a sergeant in April of 1972.
Jerry was a member and was baptized at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady. He worked at Emerson Electric in Russellville and then moved on to Alcan in Robards from where he retired after 35 years. Jerry also owned and operated a pressure-washing business. He loved camping, boating, and driving around. He loved going to Rochester Dam. Jerry was an avid drag racing enthusiast and spent many years owning and racing cars up until the last few years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Scott Givens; brother, Albert Arrendell, Jr.; sisters, Helen, Betty, Ruby, and Nelda; and a grandson, Hunter Morris.
Survivors include his children, Kimberly A. Morris of Leigh Acres, Florida, Jerry “Jay” W. Arrendell, Jr. of Belton, C. Josh Givens of Central City, and Abigail N. Arrendell of Owensboro; grandchildren, Drew Arrendell, Annslee Carnes, Greyson Arrendell, Allison Simpson, Hannah Brotherton, Jacob Givens, and Ethan Givens; sister, Shirley Heltsley (Darrell); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with full military honors. A private burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
