HORSE BRANCH — Jerry Wayne Crumes, 71, of Horse Branch, passed away at his home Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. He was born Nov. 3, 1951, to the late Charles W. “Pete” Crumes and Jewell M. (Geary) Crumes. Jerry never met a stranger, was always willing to help others, and loved Jesus with all his heart. He was a devoted member of Fairview Baptist Church where he served as a deacon since 1983. He retired from Alcoa and enjoyed farming, camping, hunting, and spending time with his family, immediate and church family.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years, Venita C. (Sorrels) Crumes; two sons, Christopher (Melinda) Crumes of Horse Branch and Billy (Rashell) Crumes of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Garrett Crumes and Anna Crumes, both of Horse Branch, and Korben Crumes of Beaver Dam; three siblings, Charlotte (Glindale) Snodgrass of Horse Branch, David (Sandy) Crumes of Beaver Dam, and Janice (Dicky) House of Horse Branch; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Jerry Toler and Bro. Merle “Butch” Ford officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Olaton. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented