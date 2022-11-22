Jerry Wayne Daugherty, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born January 12, 1954, in Owensboro to the late James William Daugherty and Mary Lucille Fulton Daugherty. Jerry retired from the carpenter local. He loved watching all Kentucky football and basketball teams. More than anything, he enjoyed the beach and spending time with his family. He never missed the opportunity for an adventure, big or small.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Daugherty and Maverick Daugherty.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Theresa Daugherty; children, Brooke Daugherty of Louisville and Jayme Westerfield (Savannah); grandchild, Conor Westerfield of Richmond; siblings, Sue Stearsman of Whitesville, David Daugherty (Binky) of Owensboro, Kevin Westerfield (Liz) of Paducah, Clint Westerfield of Mayfield, Mark Westerfield of Harriman, Tennessee, John Westerfield (Lisa) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Mevelyn House (Ben) of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
