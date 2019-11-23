Jerry Wayne Eckles left his earthly body for a better home on Nov. 21, 2019. Jerry was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Bowling Green to Dewey and Lena Ford Eckles.
He attended school in Bowling Green, where he ran track and played on the school basketball team. He worked at Beech Bend Park in his early teens. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, where he qualified as a sharp shooter and trained as a paratrooper forest fighter. He returned to Bowling Green upon his discharge, where he met and married Rebecca Dixon Eckles in June 1968. Jerry worked construction for many years as a bricklayer and concrete finisher.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law; two sisters; two brothers; three nephews; one great-nephew; and one beloved grandson, Jonathan Eckles. Also preceding him are nine brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Becky Eckles; two sons, J. Shane Eckles (Kara) and Sherrill R. Eckles (Denise); one daughter, Sona Eckles Miller (Ed); eight grandchildren, Bridgett Eckles, Jake Eckles (Samantha), Jared Eckles, Dillon Eckles, Nic Miller, Trent Rosenblatt and Aiden and Eli Embry; seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Bailey, Kason, Kash and Olivia Eckles and Talon and Jaxon Rosenblatt.
Also left to cherish his memory are one brother, Ray Eckles (Diane) of Bowling Green; and three sisters-in-law, Joyce Eckles, Mira Jewell and Linda Stahl; one special niece, Candy Goodbread (Sean Calhoun); and many nieces and nephews of the Eckles and Dixon families.
Per Jerry’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
