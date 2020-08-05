BEECHMONT — Jerry Wayne Fulcher, 79, of Beechmont, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 9:50 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was born Dec. 3, 1940, to the late Archie and Elsie Fulcher of Beech Creek. He was a member of the Class of 1959 of Hughes-Kirk High School. He married Sandra Jean McDonald on Oct.29, 1963. They have two children, Anthony and Amy. Jerry was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. In his younger years, Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He hunted and fished with his lifelong friends, son, and brother. He worked as a coal miner and for Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court. After retiring from the Muhlenberg County Road Department, Jerry spent his time tending his beloved garden, watching westerns, following baseball and basketball, and enjoying his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ann Shirley Fulcher Cundiff; and brothers, Charles Hunt and Glen Hunt.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra McDonald Fulcher, of Beechmont; son, Anthony Wade Fulcher and his wife, Penny, of Lewisburg; daughter, Amy Shea Wilcox and her husband, Eddie, of Central City; three grandchildren, Garrison Appling and Zack Appling (Tara) of Russellville, and Rachyl Gibson (Daniel) of Park Hills; one great-grandson, Logan Appling; a brother, Barry Blaine Fulcher, of Beechmont; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ryan Miller officiating. Burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday after at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church or Hope2All Food Bank in Drakesboro.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented