TENNYSON, Ind. — Jerry Gates, 70, passed away at his home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Jerry was born on Nov. 1, 1950, to Bill Gates and Rose (Leonard) Norum.
He was a Vietnam veteran and he retired from Daramic in Owensboro, and Alcoa in Newburgh, Indiana. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to deer hunt and bass fish; he participated in many bass fishing tournaments.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gates; eight children, Lisa Hannon, of Evansville, Indiana, Susan Gates, of Tennyson, Indiana, Carolyn (Scott) Gates, of Mariah Hill, Indiana, Donna Gates, of Dale, Indiana, Jon (Tara) Burgdorf, of Dale, Indiana, Tara Gates, of Jasper, Indiana, Nicole (Ted) Lee, of Fort Beale, California, and Marty (Billie) Cooper, of Dale, Indiana; one sister, Linda Gates, of Evansville, Indiana; two brothers, Robert H. (Pat) Gates and Kenny (Connie) Gates, of Dale, Indiana; 18 grandchildren, Kylee Hannon-Mickey (Daniel), Haley K. Bruner, Taylor Hannon, Zackery Hannon, Daeshawn Gates, DaeVon Gates, Maya Smith, Rilee Anderson, Mazy Carpetner, Austin Lauderdale, Brianna Fussner (Don), Lacey Stepro, Kirsten Stepro, Destinee Gates-Stepro, Cameron Poole, Ashley Bartlet, Ava Lee, and Ivy Lee; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bruce and Bill Gates.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Koehler Funeral home in Boonville, Indiana, with Pastor Phill Elikofer officiating. Burial will be held at Garrison Chapel Cemetery in Gentryville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, and before the services on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made in Jerry’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
