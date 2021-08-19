Jerry Wayne Huff, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Victor Dell and Mary Veda Ashworth Huff.
Jerry was retired after 31 years as an electronics teacher at the Owensboro Vocational Technical School. He was a member of Wing Avenue Baptist Church, a 1964 graduate of Daviess County High School and attended Brescia for two years. Jerry was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He went into the Air Force in 1966, completing his basic training at Lackland AFB. He then was transferred to Keesler AFB, where he received his ground radio electronics training and then transferred to Craig AFB and was with the 2022 Communications Squadron repairing VHF and UHF transmitters and receivers and control tower equipment. He was then sent to Vietnam, repairing radio equipment, including single sideband transceivers for the 903rd Aeromed evacuation squadrons.
After being discharged, he came back to Owensboro and repaired televisions for Gordon Brackett Service Co. (1970-1973), then worked at Flight Service Station for the FAA at Bowman Field in Louisville (1973-1974) before going to OVTS to teach. Before retiring, he taught two years of applied science at Owensboro Community College. In his spare time, Jerry loved shooting skeet, sporting clays and dove hunting with his friend of 40 years, Wayne Bivens, and his great-nephew, Jonathan Wilson.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Sharon (John Barry) Aud of Pleasant Ridge; nephew Wayne (Theresa) Wilson of Pleasant Ridge; a great-niece and great-nephew, Ashley Wilson and Jonathan (Jessica) Wilson of Pleasant Ridge; two great-great-nephews, Thomas and Andrew Wilson; a special aunt, Shirley Ashworth Thomas of Plano, Texas; several cousins and friends; and his cat, Bud, who he loved very much.
Services for Jerry will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with military honors will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented